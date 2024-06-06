 
Geo News

Kensington Palace hiding something ‘horrible' about Kate Middleton: Insider

Kensington Palace’s silence over Kate Middleton health update sparks controversy

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Kensington Palace hiding something ‘horrible’ about Kate Middleton: Insider

Kensington Palace seems to be hiding something ‘horrible’ about Kate Middleton as they fail to issue any update or photographs of the Princess of Wales amid her battle with cancer.

Apart from reporting about Kate being the "driving force" behind a major report by her Early Childhood Foundation, the palace has mostly remained silence about the mother-of-three’s health.

Speaking with Globe, a senior palace courtier questioned the palace’s motives behind the silence as they pointed out how there have been no photographs or videos of the Princess going out for treatment from her Windsor home.

They claimed that something is wrong with Kate Middleton and the royal family is keeping it a secret. "The silence about Kate's health crisis — believed to be ovarian cancer — is deafening," they said.

"We're terrified Kate's way worse than the royals are saying. Could we wake up one morning and find she has suddenly passed?" they added.

The palace insider noted how “all the secrecy” surrounding Kate is “devastating and points to an impending disaster for the monarchy."

"What is the palace trying to hide about Kate?" they questioned, pointing out how royal fans and well-wishers haven’t been given a single glimpse of the Princess since she released her cancer announcement video. "I don't believe anything until we see her."

"She was the most photographed woman in the world and there hasn't been a single picture of her going to or from the hospital for treatment. This suggests there's much more to this story than the palace is letting on.

"What is really going on?" the tipster added. "There is a horrible ongoing silence as to the whereabouts and well-being of our future queen."

Prince Harry won't attend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding due to THIS reason
Prince Harry won't attend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding due to THIS reason
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed royals on Lilibet's birthday for THIS reason
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed royals on Lilibet's birthday for THIS reason
Kim Kardashian rules out therapy due to THIS reason
Kim Kardashian rules out therapy due to THIS reason
Brad Pitt tells Angelina Jolie he won't easily give up on his kids
Brad Pitt tells Angelina Jolie he won't easily give up on his kids
Robert Pattinson ‘secretly' ties the knot with Suki Waterhouse: Report
Robert Pattinson ‘secretly' ties the knot with Suki Waterhouse: Report
Nicole Kidman could not seal her lips on 'Big Little Lies' S3
Nicole Kidman could not seal her lips on 'Big Little Lies' S3
Kendrick Lamar big appearance after Drake beef revealed
Kendrick Lamar big appearance after Drake beef revealed
‘The Last of Us' creators send message to HBO about more seasons
‘The Last of Us' creators send message to HBO about more seasons
Common traits bring Demi Moore, Joe Jonas closer?
Common traits bring Demi Moore, Joe Jonas closer?
'The Voice' welcomes old guru Adam Levine for season 27
'The Voice' welcomes old guru Adam Levine for season 27
Taylor Swift jumps to Lady Gaga defense
Taylor Swift jumps to Lady Gaga defense
Real reason behind Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck split laid bare: Report
Real reason behind Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck split laid bare: Report