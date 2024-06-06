Kate Middleton ‘emotionally devastated’ stage amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton is reportedly experiencing drastic changes in her physical appearance which has left her ‘emotionally devastated.’



According to a report by Globe, the Princess of Wales has lost a lot of weight along with her hair as she undergoes ‘preventative chemotherapy’ to treat an undisclosed form of cancer.

A palace courtier described her current state to the publication, revealing, "Kate was very thin before — and the chemo's likely left her looking skeletal.”

"Her hair is her crowning glory, but word is it was falling out in clumps and by now she may be totally bald," the senior royal source added.

They further added that the treatment may have caused an “early menopause,” which for “kid-loving Kate must be emotionally devastating.”

The insider said Kate never gave up the possibility of having more children even though she has three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis “even though William was dead set against it!"

"Despite everything Kate is enduring, she is a true Warrior Princess and we believe she would still make public appearances if she were able," the courtier continued.

"She'd want to be an example of what happens to someone undergoing debilitating chemo and could be an inspiration for others."