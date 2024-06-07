Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive exciting news amid third baby plans

 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning for third child amid rift with royal family

June 07, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received an exciting news as the royal couple are reportedly planning for their third baby.

According to royal expert Cameron Walker, Archie and Lilibet father has been granted permission to appeal against a High Court ruling dismissing his challenge over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

The royal expert took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted the exciting news for the California-based royal couple.

Other media outlets also reported the same.

According to a report by AFP, King Charles younger son will be allowed to appeal the decision to downgrade his personal security when he visits Britain.

Harry took legal action after the British government told him in 2020 that he would no longer be given the "same degree" of publicly funded protection when he is in the UK.

The High Court in London ruled in February that the government had acted lawfully, but judge David Bean said in an order dated May 23 that Harry could challenge the decision at the Court of Appeal.

The fresh good news for Harry has come after a source told Closer recently: “Meghan is longing for another baby and is convinced that a third child will help get her and Harry back on track after a rocky few months.”

