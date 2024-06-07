Queen Camilla forcing King Charles to strain relationship with Prince Andrew?

King Charles is on a quest to acquire Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge as he hopes to give the property to his beloved wife Queen Camilla, claimed an expert.

During a conversation with Nana Akua, royal commentator Lady Hervey claimed that Charles wants Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage so his wife can get the 30-room estate.

Criticizing Charles’ decision, the royal expert called it "disgusting" while also questioning the need for the King and Camilla to have another home.

"Charles kind of takes everything into his own hands and has new rules,” Hervey said on GB News. "Just like we're seeing with the Duke of York situation with his house.”

“That is his house. He has a lease on that house. They can't just take it away,” she added with Akua arguing, "But they can, and they will. What does he need 30 bedrooms for?"

"What does Charles need another house for? He wants his house for Camilla. Now, how does Camilla need another house?” the expert asked.

"How many houses do they have? They've got Windsor Castle. Why have a house that the Yorks have lived in for 20 years? Why do they have to keep going?

"They have the Queen's corgis, why displace the corgis? And Prince Andrew, who was the favourite son. I just find it really quite disgusting."

To this, the host responded, "He's the king and he's the boss. And if he doesn't want them in that is his choice."

"Andrew has been in his position where a lot of people will view him as somebody who has disgraced the monarchy, whether that's fair or not. So why shouldn't the King move him to Frogmore Cottage, which is very nice."