 
Geo News

Queen Camilla forcing King Charles to strain relationship with Prince Andrew?

King Charles and Prince Andrew at odds over the latter’s 30-room Royal Lodge

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

Queen Camilla forcing King Charles to strain relationship with Prince Andrew?

King Charles is on a quest to acquire Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge as he hopes to give the property to his beloved wife Queen Camilla, claimed an expert.

During a conversation with Nana Akua, royal commentator Lady Hervey claimed that Charles wants Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage so his wife can get the 30-room estate.

Criticizing Charles’ decision, the royal expert called it "disgusting" while also questioning the need for the King and Camilla to have another home.

"Charles kind of takes everything into his own hands and has new rules,” Hervey said on GB News. "Just like we're seeing with the Duke of York situation with his house.”

“That is his house. He has a lease on that house. They can't just take it away,” she added with Akua arguing, "But they can, and they will. What does he need 30 bedrooms for?"

"What does Charles need another house for? He wants his house for Camilla. Now, how does Camilla need another house?” the expert asked.

"How many houses do they have? They've got Windsor Castle. Why have a house that the Yorks have lived in for 20 years? Why do they have to keep going?

"They have the Queen's corgis, why displace the corgis? And Prince Andrew, who was the favourite son. I just find it really quite disgusting."

To this, the host responded, "He's the king and he's the boss. And if he doesn't want them in that is his choice."

"Andrew has been in his position where a lot of people will view him as somebody who has disgraced the monarchy, whether that's fair or not. So why shouldn't the King move him to Frogmore Cottage, which is very nice."

Kate Middleton refuses to recede into the shadows after waiting 10 years
Kate Middleton refuses to recede into the shadows after waiting 10 years
Prince Harry misses major chance to reconcile with Prince William
Prince Harry misses major chance to reconcile with Prince William
Prince Harry keeping up with Westminster's wedding updates with 'a broken heart'
Prince Harry keeping up with Westminster's wedding updates with 'a broken heart'
Prince William's head hanging low as he appears solo at Westminster's wedding
Prince William's head hanging low as he appears solo at Westminster's wedding
Fans react to reports Kate Middleton 'May Never Come Back' to royal role
Fans react to reports Kate Middleton 'May Never Come Back' to royal role
Prince William replaces Harry at Duke of Westminster's wedding
Prince William replaces Harry at Duke of Westminster's wedding
Kensington Palace panics as major update about Kate Middleton leaks
Kensington Palace panics as major update about Kate Middleton leaks
Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge feud
Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge feud
Princess Eugenie extends support to King Charles as Prince Andrew's rift with monarch grows
Princess Eugenie extends support to King Charles as Prince Andrew's rift with monarch grows
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive exciting news amid third baby plans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive exciting news amid third baby plans
Kate Middleton breaks silence as King Charles, Prince William mark 80th anniversary of D-Day Landings
Kate Middleton breaks silence as King Charles, Prince William mark 80th anniversary of D-Day Landings
Sabrina Carpenter drops new music video with Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter drops new music video with Barry Keoghan