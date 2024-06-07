Jennifer Lopez's path to ‘rebuild' her brand laid bare

Jennifer Lopez recently cancelled her tour and is rumored to be divorcing Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez can rebuild her brand if she focuses on “picking quality projects” after her movie Atlas was slammed by critics.

Lopez seems to be going through tough times as her marriage with Ben Affleck is rumored to be on the rocks. At the same time, the On The Floor hitmaker has to cancel her upcoming summer tour and her residency may suffer the same fate.

Taking to her website On the JLo, Lopez informed fans she was “heartsick” to cancel the tour and wouldn’t have done it if it wasn’t “absolutely necessary.”

PR expert Eric Schiffer has shared his views on how the Maid in Manhattan star can rebuild her brand.

"Jennifer Lopez's tour cancellation lit the torch of war with fans and gives critics a blowout of oil to spray onto the inferno engulfing her brand reputation. To win back parts of the public she has lost, she needs to focus on picking quality projects authentic to her and say no to anything that doesn't meet that standard,” he told The Mirror.

"She should engage with younger Gen Z audiences through social content that connects and invest more time in meaningful philanthropic causes. These strategic moves can turn things around for J-Lo and help her rebuild her brand bigger and more relevant than ever," he added.