Prince Andrew 'furious' after King Charles warning over Royal Lodge

A friend of Prince Andrew has claimed that the Duke of York has no intention of moving out of Royal Lodge

June 08, 2024

King Charles is reportedly turning up the heat on his younger brother Prince Andrew, warning life will become “uncomfortable” if the Duke refuses to quit his 30-room Royal Lodge.

According to claims, the monarch has asked Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge and move into Frogmore Cottage, the former royal residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father is said to be ‘furious’ over King Charles plans.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed: "Andrew is furious that despite his pleas to his brother to be allowed to stay at Royal Lodge he has been given his marching orders.

"The spat has been going on for some time. Always bullish and overly confident, Andrew was convinced that if he stood firm and continued to refuse to move his brother would give way, but now that Charles is King this is not going to happen."

Meanwhile, a friend of Prince Andrew has claimed that the Duke of York has no intention of moving out of Royal Lodge.

The friend told the Daily Beast: “Andrew has no intention of moving out, and it’s extraordinary that his brother has chosen to reopen this battle via anonymous briefings to the press.”

