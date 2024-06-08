Daytime Emmys: Melody Thomas, Edward Scott given Lifetime Achievement Award

Actress Melody Thomas Scott and her husband, producer Edward J. Scott, were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards on Friday at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.



The couple, who married in 1985, walked the red carpet with their three daughters and their partners as well as five grandchildren.

Edward, whose career nears a golden jubilee, holds six Daytime Emmys for having served as the executive producer on The Young and the Restless for decades and now as a supervising producer for The Bold and the Beautiful.



Melody has also earned many accolades over the past 45 years with role of Nikki Newman on The Young and the Restless including four Soap Opera Update Awards for outstanding lead actress.

The Young and the Restless stars Eric Braeden and Lauralee Bell presented the award to the couple for their contribution to the long-running soap.

Lauralee lauded Edward on how he 'understood the assignment' and 'created the successful heartbeat between the cast and crew.'

Eric expressed how 'grateful' he feels 'to have had Melody as a scene partner and leading lady, over four damn decades now.'

A video montage of the couple's close friends also played on the screen after their introduction, including personalised messages from both the actors who play Melody's onscreen children, Joshua Morrow and Amelia Heinle, and the duo's real life children.

Edward shared his heartfelt gratitude for the moment as he made the acceptance speech.

"Wow, unbelievable. I can't believe I'm standing up here from all you terrific, talented people," he began. "I'm just really lucky, and I'm proud to be here standing alongside the fabulous Melody Thomas Scott, my wife and my partner for nearly 40 years together. We're celebrating along with our three beautiful daughters, Jennifer, Alex, Elizabeth, their spouses and our five amazing, amazing grandkids."

Edward made a promise to do "my very best to continue to amaze you, to build community, and most importantly, to acknowledge and support each other's work. And we do work, don't we?"

He also expressd gratitude for The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful creators for trusting him 'with this creative vision everyday.'

Melody thanked the Television Academy for recognising her for the award as she took the stage.

"I can't tell you how encouraging a thing like this is. Closer to home, I want to thank Edward and my beautiful family, who are here tonight. We are so blessed"

"Lot of people have been talking about family tonight on this stage and growing up, this Hollywood kid was family challenged. When I was cast on Y&R 45 years ago, I walked onto stage 41 at TV city, and knew I was finally home with the family that had been waiting for me all along."

Melody also extended her gratitude to the network, casting directors, costars and the loved ones who had supported her throughout her journey before appreciating the constant 'support and encouragement' from her 'loyal fans.'

"There would be no Y&R without you," she gushed. "Daytime television is hard work. We know this, and I salute all of you here tonight for your contributions to our industry. Edward and I are eager to do our part to carry on the proud tradition of the great American soap opera!"

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognises outstanding long-term contributions to Daytime television — including past awardees like Susan Lucci and John Aniston.

