T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Afridi left in stitches over Indian fan request

Shaheen Afridi with fans at streets of New York. — Screengrab/X/Farid Khan

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi interacted with many Indian fans in New York on Saturday ahead of Pakistan's crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match against arch-rival India to be held on Sunday.



The much-anticipated clash will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. It is a must-win for the Men in Green as they lost their tournament opening match to the USA in a thrilling Super Over on Thursday.

Shaheen encountered numerous overenthusiastic Indian fans when he was taking a stroll through the streets of New York.

After an Indian supporter jokingly requested Shaheen to go easy on Indian team’s batting leads, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, he was left in stitches in an apparent friendly interaction with fans.

The fan can be heard saying: “Rohit aur Virat ko apne ache dost samjho.” (Consider Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as your good friends).

Notably, Shaheen didn't have a good match against the US where he returned with wicketless figures of 0-33.



Moreover, standard and premium tickets, ranging from $300 to $400, have been sold out for the Pakistan-India match, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s official website.

However, tickets are still available in Diamond Club, Cabanas, Corner Clubs and Premium Club Lounge North.

Diamond Club’s tickets are the most expensive as they are priced at $10,000. On the other hand, tickets for the other stands are available at a price range between $2,500 and $3,000.

On the ICC’s official website, fans can buy tickets for the highly-anticipated match.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has a capacity of 34,000 and a full house is expected on Sunday.