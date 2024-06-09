'Along prayers, team needs to perform well': fans hopeful for Pakistan's comeback against India

Pakistani supporters talking to Geo News reporter at Times Square in New York on June 8, 2024. —screengrab/reporter

Ahead of the clash of titans, fans of Pakistan are hopeful that the team will bounce back against India today after a humiliating defeat at the hands of the US in their inaugural T20 World Cup 2024 match.

Fans all over the world are wishing for Pakistan’s success but they are also of the opinion that players need to perform well along prayers to secure a victory against a strong Indian side.

The match between the two countries is one of the most watched events globally with both teams set to reignite their rivalry at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 7:30pm PST.

The Men in Green, led by skipper Babar Azam, desperately need a win against India after a shocking loss in their first match of the mega tournament.



Chacha Bashir, who has attended numerous Pakistan matches as a supporter and is currently in Makkah for Hajj, said he was holding special prayers for Pakistan’s victory against India.

“Along with our prayers, the Pakistan team itself has to perform well,” he said, expressing sorrow over the loss to the US in the previous World Cup match. He said Pakistan should not have lost the match against America. “We need to keep our morale high against India now,” he maintained.

The ardent supporter said he could not watch the Pakistan match live as he was on a spiritual journey of Hajj pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, a young fan of the Pakistan team from Afghanistan, who is a cancer patient, met the team members in New York ahead of the high-octane game.

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi gifted a T-shirt to 17-year-old Mubashir with signs of Pakistani players. Mubashir’s father said they wished the Pakistan team all the best for their endeavour in the most-anticipated match.

On the other hand, a slew of Pakistani fans wearing cricket jerseys gathered at Times Square, New York, in support of their team. They believed that Pakistan would make a strong comeback in the World Cup by eclipsing India.

On this occasion, a fan said since it would be an intense competition, therefore, Pakistanis should go into the stadium wearing green shirts in support of their country. Most of the supporters pinned their hopes on Fakhar Zaman’s blitz and Shaheen Afridi’s bowling spell. Some said Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah’s performance would also play a key role in Pakistan’s achievement.