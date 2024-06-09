Photo: 'Furiosa' actor reveals 'Harry Potter's' Alan Rickman was his godfather

Harry Potter’s late actor Alan Rickman was reportedly the godfather of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s star Tom Burke.

In a new confessional with Big Issue, Tom reflected on his relationship with the late actor for his Letter to My Younger Self.

He kicked off the chat by saying, “I grew up around actors and it was a really lovely thing.”

“I remember feeling like I was part of the game – particularly when my parents [actors Anna Calder-Marshall and David Burke] spent a year in Stratford. There were an awful lot of parties, not just with the actors but the crew and costume lot. It felt like a really fun world," Tom also recalled.

The 42-year-old British actor also revealed, “And my parents were going through all the things you go through unless you’re one of those people that steps out of drama school and never looks back.”

“So I met all kinds of actors, from all different phases in their career, who all loved and supported each other. Alan Rickman [Tom Burke’s godfather] was always there,” he shared with the outlet.

Tom, then, reflected on his bond with Alan expressing gratitude for his support and love.

“It was a lesson in getting on with it and being grateful for the work, whatever it was, knowing you’re blessed to be getting paid to do something you love,” he remarked before moving to another topic.

For those, unversed, Alack Rickman, who is best known for playing Professor Snape in the Harry Potter movie series, passed away on January 14, 2016.