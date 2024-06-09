 
Geo News

'Furiosa' actor reveals 'Harry Potter's' Alan Rickman was his godfather

'Harry Potter's' Alan Rickman, who passed away in 2016, turned out to be the godfather of 'Furiosa' star

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Photo: 'Furiosa' actor reveals 'Harry Potter's' Alan Rickman was his godfather

Harry Potter’s late actor Alan Rickman was reportedly the godfather of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s star Tom Burke.

In a new confessional with Big Issue, Tom reflected on his relationship with the late actor for his Letter to My Younger Self.

He kicked off the chat by saying, “I grew up around actors and it was a really lovely thing.”

“I remember feeling like I was part of the game – particularly when my parents [actors Anna Calder-Marshall and David Burke] spent a year in Stratford. There were an awful lot of parties, not just with the actors but the crew and costume lot. It felt like a really fun world," Tom also recalled.

The 42-year-old British actor also revealed, “And my parents were going through all the things you go through unless you’re one of those people that steps out of drama school and never looks back.”

“So I met all kinds of actors, from all different phases in their career, who all loved and supported each other. Alan Rickman [Tom Burke’s godfather] was always there,” he shared with the outlet.

Tom, then, reflected on his bond with Alan expressing gratitude for his support and love.

“It was a lesson in getting on with it and being grateful for the work, whatever it was, knowing you’re blessed to be getting paid to do something you love,” he remarked before moving to another topic.

For those, unversed, Alack Rickman, who is best known for playing Professor Snape in the Harry Potter movie series, passed away on January 14, 2016. 

Prince Harry's Invictus Games reveals exciting news
Prince Harry's Invictus Games reveals exciting news
Kanye West gets new name amid sexual harassment lawsuit
Kanye West gets new name amid sexual harassment lawsuit
Meghan Markle barred by Royal Family to say THIS word on 'Suits'
Meghan Markle barred by Royal Family to say THIS word on 'Suits'
Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Kate Middleton's emotional statement
Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Kate Middleton's emotional statement
King Charles has first chat with Prince Harry since royal rift
King Charles has first chat with Prince Harry since royal rift
Prince Harry weaker in marriage: 'Meghan wants what Meghan gets'
Prince Harry weaker in marriage: 'Meghan wants what Meghan gets'
Meghan Markle warned she'll never be as beloved as a Queen
Meghan Markle warned she'll never be as beloved as a Queen
Kate Middleton pens a note filled with regret and hope straight from cancer treatment
Kate Middleton pens a note filled with regret and hope straight from cancer treatment
Camilla Cabello talks 'life, love, career': 'Now is the time'
Camilla Cabello talks 'life, love, career': 'Now is the time'
Jennifer Aniston reflects on 'supportive' friendship with Nicole Kidman
Jennifer Aniston reflects on 'supportive' friendship with Nicole Kidman
Princess Diana's brother Charles issues a statement after divorce from third wife
Princess Diana's brother Charles issues a statement after divorce from third wife
Meghan Markle at risk of losing $100 million in 2025
Meghan Markle at risk of losing $100 million in 2025