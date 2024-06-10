 
Dark clouds over Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage are over?

Jennifer Lopez latest outing may dismiss the rumours of an imminent divorce from her hubby Ben Affleck

June 10, 2024

Amid reports Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lawrence are heading for a divorce, the latter stepped out with her engagement ring and wedding band hinting at the efforts to salvage the relationship ongoing.

In photographs of her latest outing in Los Angeles, the Grammy winner was with her daughter Emme while wearing her wedding accessories.

This may ease fans tensions who were fearing bad news after the couple decided to sell their over $60 million home in Beverly Hills.

In the meantime, the split rumours about the pair were at their peak in May when an insider confided to ET that the duo was "going through some problems."

The matter was further deteriorated after Ben was snapped without his wedding ring.

"Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other. They've been having issues for a few months and trying to figure things out on their own," the tipster tattled. 

