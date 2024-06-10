Multiple shark attacks in Florida trigger high alert

A representational image of a great white shark. — Pexels

Authorities in Florida are on high alert after three shark attacks injured three people in a single day.

In the three separate attacks, one 45-year-old woman and two teenage girls — ages 15 and 17 — were injured, forcing the local officials to close down the beaches and commence water patrolling, reported the New York Post.

The woman — who was swimming at Water sound Beach in Walton County — was badly injured leaving no choice for doctors other than amputating part of her left arm.

The police also urged the beach goers to remain vigilant.

In a Facebook post, police said: "The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Beach Marine Unit continues to monitor the shoreline and the beaches Saturday following Friday’s incidents involving sharks in Walton County."

"Deputies spotted a 14-foot hammerhead east of South County Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach this morning from the boat — which is NOT uncommon," the post read.

"We want to reiterate that sharks are always present in the Gulf. Swimmers and beach goers should be cautious when swimming and be aware of their surroundings at all times."

Local officials also marked red and purple flags on the beach in a warning to swimmers — red for high hazard, and purple for dangerous marine life.

In a separate post, the sheriff’s office asked visitors to be aware of their surroundings and "remember, we are guests in the Gulf [of Mexico]".

The attack caused "significant trauma" to the victim’s body, and part of her left arm was later removed, the chief said, as per ABC News.