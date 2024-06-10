 
Geo News

Aircraft carrying Malawi vice president goes missing, presidency says

Official statement says all efforts to make contact with "have failed thus far"

By
Reuters

June 10, 2024

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima arrives at a polling station in Lilongwe, Malawi May 21, 2019 in this still image obtained from Reuters TV video. — Reuters

An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.

"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," Malawi's Office of the President and Cabinet said in a statement.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defense Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 0917 local time (0717 GMT), the statement said, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.

More to follow...

Multiple shark attacks in Florida trigger high alert
Multiple shark attacks in Florida trigger high alert
No Muslim representation in Modi's new government
No Muslim representation in Modi's new government
Far-right dominates European Parliament elections
Far-right dominates European Parliament elections
French president calls early elections after defeat
French president calls early elections after defeat
Ahmadinejad disqualified from presidential election as Iran approves 6 candidates
Ahmadinejad disqualified from presidential election as Iran approves 6 candidates
India's Modi sworn in as prime minister for historic third term
India's Modi sworn in as prime minister for historic third term
Narendra Modi to be sworn in as India's PM for record third time today
Narendra Modi to be sworn in as India's PM for record third time today
Saudi Arabia evicts 300,000 unregistered pilgrims from Makkah before Hajj
Saudi Arabia evicts 300,000 unregistered pilgrims from Makkah before Hajj
Denmark PM Frederikson suffers assault in Copenhagen, suspect arrested
Denmark PM Frederikson suffers assault in Copenhagen, suspect arrested
Apollo 8 'Earthrise' astronaut dies in Washington plane crash
Apollo 8 'Earthrise' astronaut dies in Washington plane crash
Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka leaders to attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony
Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka leaders to attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony
US eyes increasing tactical nuclear weapons amid threats from Russia, China
US eyes increasing tactical nuclear weapons amid threats from Russia, China