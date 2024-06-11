 
Geo News

Queen Camilla playfully complains about King Charles, shares rare health update

Queen Camilla shares latest update about King Charles health amid cancer battle

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Queen Camilla playfully complains about King Charles, shares rare health update

Queen Camilla shared a rare health update about her beloved husband King Charles while playfully complaining about him.

The Queen Consort made a surprise appearance the Queen's Reading Room Festival ahead of Trooping the Colour where she talked about the monarch.

While speaking with author Lee Child, Camilla opened up about Charles, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The Queen playfully shared that while Charles is “doing fine,” he "won't slow down and won't do what he's told.”

Responding to Camilla’s joke, Child jibed that Charles sounds like a "typical husband.”

This comes after a source close to Camilla told The Mirror how stressed she is for the King as he is not getting enough rest ever since he returned to official duties after taking a short break.

"She has been trying to encourage him to slow down,” the royal insider revealed. “Of course, he wants to keep cracking on, but she is afraid that doing too much could set him back.

"There is no sign of him easing off the accelerator,” they added. “If anything, he is even more determined to pack as much in as he can.”

British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king
British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king
King Charles presents new Colours to Kate Middleton's Irish Guards video
King Charles presents new Colours to Kate Middleton's Irish Guards
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce speculations dashed after long drama
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce speculations dashed after long drama
Johnny Depp skills snatched 'Edward Scissorhands' from top actors
Johnny Depp skills snatched 'Edward Scissorhands' from top actors
PR guru offers advice to Jennifer Lopez amid divorce rumours
PR guru offers advice to Jennifer Lopez amid divorce rumours
'Deadpool and Wolverine' gets discouraging Taylor Swift update
'Deadpool and Wolverine' gets discouraging Taylor Swift update
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant become lovers from friends
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant become lovers from friends
Amy Robach worked as T.J. Holmes painkiller
Amy Robach worked as T.J. Holmes painkiller
Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham eager to start family with wife Nicola: 'So soon'
Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham eager to start family with wife Nicola: 'So soon'
Celine Dion reveals heartbreaking reason stiff-person diagnosis was delayed
Celine Dion reveals heartbreaking reason stiff-person diagnosis was delayed
King Charles 'committed' to be there for Archie, Lili amid cancer diagnosis
King Charles 'committed' to be there for Archie, Lili amid cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle in love with idea of 'superstar entrepreneur', acting is tough
Meghan Markle in love with idea of 'superstar entrepreneur', acting is tough