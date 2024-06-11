Queen Camilla playfully complains about King Charles, shares rare health update

Queen Camilla shared a rare health update about her beloved husband King Charles while playfully complaining about him.



The Queen Consort made a surprise appearance the Queen's Reading Room Festival ahead of Trooping the Colour where she talked about the monarch.

While speaking with author Lee Child, Camilla opened up about Charles, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The Queen playfully shared that while Charles is “doing fine,” he "won't slow down and won't do what he's told.”

Responding to Camilla’s joke, Child jibed that Charles sounds like a "typical husband.”

This comes after a source close to Camilla told The Mirror how stressed she is for the King as he is not getting enough rest ever since he returned to official duties after taking a short break.

"She has been trying to encourage him to slow down,” the royal insider revealed. “Of course, he wants to keep cracking on, but she is afraid that doing too much could set him back.

"There is no sign of him easing off the accelerator,” they added. “If anything, he is even more determined to pack as much in as he can.”