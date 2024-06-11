Prince Harry ridiculed for throwing all his toys out of the pram

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for his temper, and has even been urged to not throw his toys outside of the pram.

This has come amid reports that the British public is feeling incredibly “fed up” from the Duke of Sussex, and his penchant for “throwing toys out of the pram” over his personal security bid.

For those unversed, Prince Harry first took legal action for this back in 2020, as part of his fight for tax-payer funded protection for his family.

But the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) decided against it.

This time around, Talk TV host Mike Graham has voiced his opinion on the matter and said, “I'm getting a bit fed up, as I'm sure most people in this country are with this kid refusing to take no for an answer, throwing his toys out of the pram every time he gets told he can't have something.”

“And using not just his own money stupidly to pay loads of lawyers, but making sure that the taxpayer is also billed to the tune of hundreds of thousands of pounds just because he can't get his own way.”