Prince Harry has to win major legal battle for Meghan Markle's return to UK

Meghan Markle has two conditions for Prince Harry to fulfil before she returns to the UK

Meghan Markle has one big condition for Prince Harry if she’s to return to the United Kingdom, per an expert.

Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal duties and moved to Montecito in 2020. Now, if Meghan and the Sussexes’ children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are to return to the U.K., they’ll need their own place and proper security.

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband‘s relatives.”

"If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue they will certainly want to bring their children to the UK but it’s going to take a lot of diplomacy to get to the point where Archie and Lili are able to develop a genuine and warm relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis," he explained.

Prince Harry’s security was downgraded by Ravec after he stepped down from his senior royal role. He has since been battling the Home Office in the courts to up his security to the level of other royals. The Duke of Sussex initially lost the case. However, he’s been granted the right to appeal the decision.