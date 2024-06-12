 
Miley Cyrus' father Billy says goodbye to wife Firerose

The couple is parting ways only after seven months of marriage

June 12, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus, who is the father of Miley Cyrus, is reportedly parting ways from wife Firerose.

As per the findings of TMZ, the American country singer and songwriter filed for a divorce from his second wife over “irreconcilable differences” as well as “inappropriate marital” conduct in May 2024.

Billy also filed for suffering from “fraud” at the hands of his wife Firerose, who is originally named Johanna Rose Hodges.

For those unversed, the pair tied the knot in October 2023 less than a year before deciding to part ways.

Their bonding started as songwriting partners during the COVID-19 pandemic after several years of friendship.

Bill was previously married to Tish Cyrus, 1993-2023, and Cindy Smith, 1986-1989.

This news comes as a shock to fans because Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Firerose, released their musical collaboration on the song, After the Storm, on March 29, 2024.

Speaking of this track, the musician told People Magazine, "The message in 'After the Storm' is so powerful and timely."

"It’s one of the most prolific songs I have ever been a part of. I hope it does for your spirit what it has done for mine," he said before resigning from the chat. 

