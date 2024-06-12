 
Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh dropped his name for THIS reason

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter recently hired a lawyer to remove the his surname

June 12, 2024

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh recently made the bold move of dropping the Pitt name from her name, and the real reason behind it has now been revealed.

Last month, the 18-year-old reportedly hired her own lawyer to legally change her name, a step which made the actor deeply upset.

“Brad was devastated by this choice. To him, it was more than a change of name — it was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years,” a source told US Weekly.

Now, another insider revealed that the name change is “connected” to the alleged “abuse history,” as they said, “That’s part of it.”

The insider went on to reveal that in 2021, Shiloh was going against Brad’s wishes and was one of the kids who wanted to testify on her custody preferences.

Later, the judge sided with him and awarded him joint custody.

However, Angelina found out about his business connections with Brad and made an appeal to remove the judge.

She [used to be] very close with Brad and his family, but that relationship [changed] in recent years,” the tipster concluded.

