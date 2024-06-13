 
Geo News

Open letter to Indian PM Narendra Modi

Sapan laments India did not invite Pakistan among other countries to felicitate new government, parliament

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

India's President Droupadi Murmu poses for a picture with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles' Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, during a swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2024. —Reuters

The Southasia Peace Action Network (Sapan) has urged the third-time elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a meeting of heads of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) nations including Pakistan “to work out a roadmap for peace and good relations”.

In a letter to Modi, the Sapan, a conglomerate of individuals and different organisations working for peace in South Asia, lamented that India did not invite Pakistan among other countries to felicitate the new government and parliament during the oath-taking ceremony.

“We feel the absence of an invite to Pakistan. In the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' – the world is one family – we hope you will revise your stand and extend a hand of friendship to all SAARC countries, including Pakistan,” it said.

Reminding about the shared history of colonial exploitation and the divisive policies of partition, it said it was within "our power to mend fences, demonstrating that our ancient cultures and traditions were stronger than any armoury".

“The lack of dialogue between India and Pakistan risks strengthening those whose interests lie in seeing our nations remain divided. It also hinders South Asia's ability to focus on mutual development and prosperity.

“History shows that dialogue is crucial. If former Indian Prime Minister, the late Shri Rajiv Gandhi had not gone to Islamabad for the 1988 SAARC summit, many critical issues between India and Pakistan would have remained unresolved during the Cold War. Similarly, the aftermath of the Kargil War and the events of 9/11 necessitated dialogue. 

The then prime minister late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee's initiatives, starting from the 2002 SAARC summit in Kathmandu, helped prevent further deterioration,” it added.

Sapan said it was essential to improve the quality of life for all our people, increasing performance in every sector, and freeing our people from the clutches of hunger, disease, unemployment and ethnic and religious strife.

It said India’s 2024 electoral mandate, in which the people of India ushered in a government of consensus, presented an opportunity for South Asia and SAARC to also be governed by consensus. “Let us seize this moment to foster an inclusive and collaborative future for our region,” it maintained.

The Sapan said there were many other groups as well in the region that offered full support to all the South Asian governments to take measures in this direction. 

WATCH: Donald Trump faces Logan Paul with angry face video
WATCH: Donald Trump faces Logan Paul with angry face
Passenger gets banned from flight for using viral packing trick
Passenger gets banned from flight for using viral packing trick
Thousands of Muslims arrive in Makkah for Hajj
Thousands of Muslims arrive in Makkah for Hajj
Over 40 dead as massive fire engulfs building in Kuwait
Over 40 dead as massive fire engulfs building in Kuwait
Boat capsizes near Yemen: At least 49 dead, 140 others missing
Boat capsizes near Yemen: At least 49 dead, 140 others missing
US president's son Hunter Biden found guilty ahead of US elections
US president's son Hunter Biden found guilty ahead of US elections
Donald Trump completes crucial step ahead of hush money sentencing
Donald Trump completes crucial step ahead of hush money sentencing
Famous American YouTuber dies in road accident
Famous American YouTuber dies in road accident
Four US academics stabbed in China's Beishan park in daytime attack
Four US academics stabbed in China's Beishan park in daytime attack
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima killed in plane crash
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima killed in plane crash
Michelle, Barack Obama mark daughter's birthday with sweet social media posts
Michelle, Barack Obama mark daughter's birthday with sweet social media posts
UK court convicts two 12-year-old boys for murdering man in machete attack
UK court convicts two 12-year-old boys for murdering man in machete attack