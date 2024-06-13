 
Squash Championship: Pakistan qualify for quarter-finals after crushing China

The Men in Green beat Taipei 3-0 and Korea 2-1 Wednesday commencing the tournament with high spirits

June 13, 2024

Noor Zaman (R) plays a shot during the Asian Team Squash Championship. — Geo Super

In yet another victory in the squash, Pakistan cruise to victory over China by 3-0 Thursday, qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Asian Team Squash Championship in Dalian, China.

The victory was secured in the participants' final pool stage match, marking the three consecutive successes.

Pakistan were undefeated in Pool C of the event where they were at par with South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and China.

Noor Zaman, Farhan Mehboob and Nasir Iqbal won their matches against Chinese players Thursday.

Nasir Iqbal, Asim Khan and Noor Zaman won their matches against Taipei. Meanwhile, Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman won against Korea with Asim Khan the only Pakistan player to lose a match.

The quarter-finals of the event will be played tomorrow. Pakistan’s opponent in the last-eight clash is arch-rivals India.

The Pakistan team is being coached by the experienced Fahim Gul, who is eager to ensure that the national side wins the gold medal.

Pakistan are the most successful team in the Asian Men’s Team Squash Championship’s history with 15 gold medals. However, their last win in the event came in 2016.

India are the defending men’s champions after winning the title in 2022 in South Korea.

Asian Team Squash Championships 2024 men’s pools

Pool A: Malaysia, Iran, Iraq

Pool B: Hong Kong China, Sri Lanka, Singapore

Pool C: Pakistan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, China

Pool D: India, Japan, Kuwait, Mongolia

