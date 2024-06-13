 
Geo News

Nicola Coughlan reflects on ‘sauciest' scene of 'Bridgerton' season 3

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton reportedly broke a piece of furniture while filming 'Bridgerton' season 3

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Photo: Nicola Coughlan reflects on ‘sauciest’ scene of Netflix 'Bridgerton' season 3

The second part o Bridgerton season 3 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

After the much-awaited release of Bridgerton season 3 part 2, Nicola Coughlan, took to Instagram and thanked fans by writing, “Part Two is out now, we put our heart and souls into it, hope you love watching it as much as we loved filming it (heart emoji) #PolinForever.”

This post also accompanied a pic in which she and Luke Newton stood by the broken chaise lounge, which was reportedly broken by the duo while filming an intense intimate scene.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nicola also talked about this scene in an earlier chat with Entertainment Weekly when she teased season 3 to be the ‘sauciest’ season.

"I think we've won the sauciness for this series!" she said at that time.

She jokingly added, “We did break a piece of furniture while doing one scene. It's a little bit like a stunt in which they're like, 'Okay, we're gonna do this, this, and this.”

“But then they gave us freedom and we had a lot of say in how we did those scenes and what we wanted to do. That makes you feel quite empowered,” the 37-year-old expressed.

Wrapping up the discussion, she remarked, “So we felt super. They were actually really enjoyable. I didn't think they would be. It was fun.”

Rob Gronkowski makes shock admission about Tom Brady amid new earn
Rob Gronkowski makes shock admission about Tom Brady amid new earn
Jennifer Lopez eyes new beau to lean on after Ben Affleck split: Report
Jennifer Lopez eyes new beau to lean on after Ben Affleck split: Report
King Charles' agitation over his cancer diagnosis comes to light
King Charles' agitation over his cancer diagnosis comes to light
Moment Prince Harry thought he was meeting King, Prince William for 'duel'
Moment Prince Harry thought he was meeting King, Prince William for 'duel'
King Charles finally threatens Prince Harry with massive consequences
King Charles finally threatens Prince Harry with massive consequences
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'secret home' in UK where they 'entertained friends'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'secret home' in UK where they 'entertained friends'
Meghan Markle 'Trooping the colour' joke that received silence from Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle 'Trooping the colour' joke that received silence from Kate Middleton
King Charles using cancer as distraction from Prince Harry rift
King Charles using cancer as distraction from Prince Harry rift
Royal Family 'real diva' who beats Meghan Markle: Expert
Royal Family 'real diva' who beats Meghan Markle: Expert
Jennifer Lopez forbids crew from making 'eye contact' with her?
Jennifer Lopez forbids crew from making 'eye contact' with her?
Meghan Markle Hollywood friends 'dropping like flies': 'Oprah no longer involved'
Meghan Markle Hollywood friends 'dropping like flies': 'Oprah no longer involved'
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie are holding Prince Harry together
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie are holding Prince Harry together