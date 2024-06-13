Nicola Coughlan reflects on ‘sauciest' scene of 'Bridgerton' season 3

Photo: Nicola Coughlan reflects on ‘sauciest’ scene of Netflix 'Bridgerton' season 3

The second part o Bridgerton season 3 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

After the much-awaited release of Bridgerton season 3 part 2, Nicola Coughlan, took to Instagram and thanked fans by writing, “Part Two is out now, we put our heart and souls into it, hope you love watching it as much as we loved filming it (heart emoji) #PolinForever.”

This post also accompanied a pic in which she and Luke Newton stood by the broken chaise lounge, which was reportedly broken by the duo while filming an intense intimate scene.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nicola also talked about this scene in an earlier chat with Entertainment Weekly when she teased season 3 to be the ‘sauciest’ season.

"I think we've won the sauciness for this series!" she said at that time.

She jokingly added, “We did break a piece of furniture while doing one scene. It's a little bit like a stunt in which they're like, 'Okay, we're gonna do this, this, and this.”

“But then they gave us freedom and we had a lot of say in how we did those scenes and what we wanted to do. That makes you feel quite empowered,” the 37-year-old expressed.

Wrapping up the discussion, she remarked, “So we felt super. They were actually really enjoyable. I didn't think they would be. It was fun.”