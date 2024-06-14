Pakistan out of T20 World Cup after US-Ireland match called off due to rain

This image captured and released on June 14, 2024, shows the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, in Florida, US ahead of the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup match between Ireland and the US. — Faizan Lakhani

US have earlier played three matches.

Americans defeated Pakistan last week.

Pakistan now stand out of T20 World Cup.



Pakistan are out of the T20 World Cup 2024 Friday after the United States vs Ireland match was called off due to a wet outfield at the Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida.



The US have earlier played three matches, kicking off history's largest T20 tournament with a win against Canada. The Americans also defeated Pakistan last week.



Groundstaff spent hours Friday working to dry the wet outfield but shortly after the umpires had inspected conditions, a huge downpour ended any hope.



Ireland played two innings during the tournament. Their first face-off was with India and then with Canada but, they lost in both of the clashes.



The US defeated Canada and Pakistan in their first two matches while the Men in Green were defeated by the Americans and the Indians.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi (L) and Babar Azam (2nd R) walk with teammates Naseem Shah (3rd-R) and Haris Rauf during the Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 11, 2024. — AFP

With the match now abandoned without a single ball bowled, both the US and Ireland were granted one point each.

Now the USA made their way to the Super 8 of the World Cup with five points on their card.

India also qualified from Group A while Pakistan, Ireland and Canada will head home after completing their group matches.

The Green Shirts have one more match to play against Ireland but that would be a dead rubber as they are now out of the largest cricket T20 tournament.

In the last two editions, Pakistan made it to the semi-final in 2021 where they lost to Australia while in 2022, despite a poor start, the Green Shirts went all the way to the final but lost to England at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Pakistan have played the T20 World Cup semi-final six times - 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2021 and 2022 — the most by any team and this will be their first group-stage exit since 2016 and only third overall.

Squads:

The US: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel (c), Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Ross Adair