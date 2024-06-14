Photo: Anne Hathaway brings Tom Cruise-level focus to work: Source

Anne Hathaway seemingly brings her best self to work.

As fans will know, the Princess Diaries star has given Hollywood a long list of super hit movies like the Devil Wears Prada, Love and Other Drugs, and her most recent work The Idea of You.

Weighing in on her successful journey in showbiz, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly how she manages work life balance.

The insider kicked off the discussion by stating, “Anne overcompensates for spending ninety percent of her time away from Hollywood [the place] by really giving it her all when she actually is a lead in one of these big studio or streaming productions.”

They also mentioned, “Yes, she has built a thick wall between her family life – at a time when her kids really need her – and her acting career.”

The source added that Anne really puts in the effort which is then reflected in her movies’ success.

“When Anne walks onto a set, 'not trying hard' isn't in her vocabulary and she gets that Tom Cruise-level of focus going pretty quickly,” the source continued to speak highly of the veteran actress.

Wrapping up the chat, the insider said, “To that end, The Idea of You is shaping up to be her Jerry Maguire – a movie that is totally winning and romantic because of what she's bringing to the table, which is a lot.”