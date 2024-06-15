Cristiano Ronaldo may soon lose THIS accolade to Lionel Messi

This combination of images shows Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Argentina's Lionel Messi. — Reuters/Files

Lionel Messi, the legendary captain of Argentina, magnificently scored two goals in a 4-1 victory against Guatemala on Saturday, increasing his international goals tally.

According to Sportstar, this feat narrows the Argentine football legend's lead with Cristiano Ronaldo who holds the record for the most goals for men's national teams on the global stage.

During the match, the first goal came minutes after Guatemala had taken a shock lead over La Albiceleste in the friendly fixture.

Argentina's goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen managed to hand a pass right to the Inter Miami star who equalised the game by netting his first goal, ten yards away from it.

The second goal came in the 77th minute, Messi slotting in a goal when one-on-one with the keeper after a brilliant one-two with Angel Di Maria.

With the remarkable brace during Saturday's game, Messi brought his goal tally to 108, equalling with former Iranian footballer Ali Daei, who ranks second on the list of most international goalscorers.

He also came one step closer to the 39-year-old Portuguese football legend who has managed to score 130 goals for Portugal since making his debut in 2003, according to UEFA.