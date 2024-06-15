Joe Biden wishes rival Donald Trump on 78th birthday

This combination of images shows US President Joe Biden (left) and former president Donald Trump. — Reuters/Files

United States President Joe Biden wished former president Donald Trump on his 78th birthday on Friday, the Independent reported.



In a post on X, Biden, 81, shared a video comparing his accomplishments to actions and comments made by Trump, 78.



"Happy 78th birthday, Donald. Take it from one old guy to another: Age is just a number," the president wrote, making a not-so-subtle reference to both men's ages that have become a major factor for many voters during their presidential campaigns.

"This is election, however, is a choice," the US president added.

Joe Biden wishes Donald Trump on 78th birthday with a video comparing his accomplishments to actions and comments made by the former US president. — X/@JoeBiden

Biden became the US's most aged president when he took office at 78 and now awaits his 82nd birthday in November.



During the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, he took a jab at Trump.

"Of course age is an issue. I’m a grown man, and I'm running against a six-year-old," he said. "Age is the only thing we have in common; my vice president actually endorses me!"

The Republican presidential nominee celebrated his birthday with his "Club 47 USA" fan club in West Palm Beach which cost guests between $35 and $60 to attend.

According to club president Larry Snowden, the event's 5,000 tickets were sold out although it was not clear what the proceeds from the event would be used for.

Congressional Republicans in Washington presented Trump with a cake featuring 47 candles, showing their hope that he'll become the 47th US president in November.