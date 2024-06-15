 
Geo News

Joe Biden wishes rival Donald Trump on 78th birthday

US president celebrates Trump's birthday with video comparing his achievements with his presidential rival

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

This combination of images shows US President Joe Biden (left) and former president Donald Trump. — Reuters/Files

United States President Joe Biden wished former president Donald Trump on his 78th birthday on Friday, the Independent reported.

In a post on X, Biden, 81, shared a video comparing his accomplishments to actions and comments made by Trump, 78.

"Happy 78th birthday, Donald. Take it from one old guy to another: Age is just a number," the president wrote, making a not-so-subtle reference to both men's ages that have become a major factor for many voters during their presidential campaigns.

"This is election, however, is a choice," the US president added.

Joe Biden wishes Donald Trump on 78th birthday with a video comparing his accomplishments to actions and comments made by the former US president. — X/@JoeBiden

Biden became the US's most aged president when he took office at 78 and now awaits his 82nd birthday in November.

During the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, he took a jab at Trump.

"Of course age is an issue. I’m a grown man, and I'm running against a six-year-old," he said. "Age is the only thing we have in common; my vice president actually endorses me!"

The Republican presidential nominee celebrated his birthday with his "Club 47 USA" fan club in West Palm Beach which cost guests between $35 and $60 to attend.

According to club president Larry Snowden, the event's 5,000 tickets were sold out although it was not clear what the proceeds from the event would be used for.

Congressional Republicans in Washington presented Trump with a cake featuring 47 candles, showing their hope that he'll become the 47th US president in November.

Hajj sermon: Saudi imam stresses cooperation, creating helping spirit video
Hajj sermon: Saudi imam stresses cooperation, creating helping spirit
Melodi 2.0: Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni recreate their iconic selfie video
Melodi 2.0: Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni recreate their iconic selfie
US defence secretary dismisses Putin's peace terms with Ukraine
US defence secretary dismisses Putin's peace terms with Ukraine
Indian author to face prosecution under anti-terror law over Kashmir remarks
Indian author to face prosecution under anti-terror law over Kashmir remarks
Hajj 2024: Over 1.5 million Muslims to pray on Mount Arafat today
Hajj 2024: Over 1.5 million Muslims to pray on Mount Arafat today
Donald Trump breaks silence on his VP pick, suggests candidates
Donald Trump breaks silence on his VP pick, suggests candidates
Elon Musk wins record-breaking pay package worth $56 billion
Elon Musk wins record-breaking pay package worth $56 billion
US, Ukraine sign 'historic' 10-year security agreement
US, Ukraine sign 'historic' 10-year security agreement
WATCH: Donald Trump faces Logan Paul with angry face video
WATCH: Donald Trump faces Logan Paul with angry face
Passenger gets banned from flight for using viral packing trick
Passenger gets banned from flight for using viral packing trick
Open letter to Indian PM Narendra Modi
Open letter to Indian PM Narendra Modi
Thousands of Muslims arrive in Makkah for Hajj
Thousands of Muslims arrive in Makkah for Hajj