Buckingham Palace shares sweet moments as Kate Middleton attends Trooping the Colour

Buckingham Palace has shared a glimpse into sweet moments as Kate Middleton attended Trooping the Colour, King Charles official birthday celebrations.



The palace delighted the royal fans with a sweet photo of Kate Middleton with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis besides a group photo of the royals with King Charles from the balcony.

The photos were posted with caption, “The King, Queen and other Members of the Royal Family are greeted by crowds as they gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the traditional fly-past.”

The royal family also shared a sweet video of Kate Middleton with her children saying, “Thank you to everyone involved in Trooping the Colour. Always in awe of the work that goes into putting together such an incredible afternoon.”

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton have dubbed Trooping the Colour a ‘memorable day’ as they attended the King’s Birthday Parade.



“From the Irish Guards Trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember,” they further said.