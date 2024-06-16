 
Pakistan's Yasir Ali wins silver medal in Asian Throwing Championship

Sri Lanka's Tharanga receives gold medal for his achievement in event, which was participated by 19 athletes

June 16, 2024

Pakistani javelin thrower Yasir Ali. —Facebook/@yasirsultanmayo/File 

Emerging Pakistani javelin thrower Yasir Ali has clinched a silver medal in the 2nd Asian Throwing Championship held in South Korea.

Yasir threw javelin at an impressive 78.10 metres distance. He finished second behind Sri Lanka’s Ramesh Tharanga, who topped the event by achieving a throw of 85.45 metres.

Tharanga bagged a gold medal for his achievement in the event, which was participated by 19 athletes.

Pakistan Athletes Federation congratulated Yasir over winning the silver medal. The young sportsman will return to the country on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Yasir thanked Allah Almighty, his family, coach Fiaz Bukhari and his well-wishers.

“Alhamdulillah, silver medal in 2nd Asian Throwing Championship Mokpo Korea 2024 with my seasonal best 78.10m in this tough headwind,” he wrote.

Yasir is the second Pakistan javelin thrower who has brought laurel to the country at an international level with the first one being Arshad Nadeem.

Nadeem made history on August 28, 2023, by becoming the first Pakistani to win the first-ever medal for his country at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, with his best 87.82-metre throw.

The star javelin thrower won silver medal in the 2023 championship. Over this achievement Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a cash prize of Rs2.5 million for him on March 19.

