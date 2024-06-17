 
Geo News

'No one knows which shot to play', Gary Kirsten 'lashes out at' Pakistan team after T20 failure

Sources say head coach expressed concerns over players' fitness levels following exit from T20 World Cup

By
Sohail Imran

June 17, 2024

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam pictured alongside national side's white-ball coash Gary Kirsten in this image released on May 24, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB
  • Kirsten says players do not support each other.
  • Those players who do not improve will be excluded: head coach. 
  • Pakistan lost to US and India in league stage of World Cup 2024.

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten has stressed that only players who value unity, focus on fitness, and improve their skill set will be part of the team moving forward.

Sources reveal that Kirsten, in a discussion with the Pakistan team following their exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, expressed concerns over the players' fitness levels, stating they are not up to the mark.

Kirsten also pointed out that the team's skill level is significantly lagging compared to the rest of the world. "Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when," Kirsten further stated.

The former South African cricketer remarked that since his tenure began, he has observed a lack of unity within the team. Kirsten mentioned that the players do not support each other and noted that he hasn't seen a situation like this before despite working with many teams.

Kirsten has made it clear that only players who improve on these aspects will remain in the team, while those who do not will be excluded.

Pakistan secured a three-wicket victory over Ireland in their final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday.

However, Pakistan's shocking defeat to the US and loss to India resulted in their elimination from the event before the Super 8 stage. The victory against Ireland ensured Pakistan finished third in Group A, with two wins from four games.

