Eid ul Adha celebrations held with religious fervour in Texas

TEXAS: Eid ul Adha was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious zeal in the cities of Houston, Dallas, and surrounding areas of Texas while the Eid prayer gatherings were held in various mosques.

In Houston, Eid prayers were offered at several mosques, including Mustafa Mosque, where Pakistanis and other international communities gathered yesterday. Similarly, various gatherings were organised in Dallas, where the imam emphasised the importance of obeying Allah and serving parents, citing the example of Hazrat Ismail (AS) devotion to his father and Allah.

Today, Eid gatherings were held at Madina Masjid, Makkah Masjid Zia-Quran, Momin Center, Dar Hussain, and other venues in Dallas. Allama Babar Rahmani and Siraj Misbahi delivered the Eid prayer sermons at Madina Masjid, highlighting the sacrifices of Hazrat Ismail (AS) and Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) for the pleasure of Allah.

After the mosque gatherings and Eid prayers, families visited stalls and enjoyed various activities. Many people performed animal sacrifices at farmhouses in their respective counties, while others visited the graves of their loved ones to recite Fatiha and pray for forgiveness.

Overall, the Eid ul Adha celebrations in Texas were marked by religious fervour, community spirit, and joyous festivities.