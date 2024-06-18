 
Geo News

Pakistan cricketers head home after their World Cup campaign ends

Captain Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, and Mohammad Amir, are not with their teammates

By
Web Desk

June 18, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi gives autograph to two cricket fans on a bat before leaving Florida for Pakistan on June 18, 2024. — Screenshot of Geo News video

The Pakistan cricket team, following their exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 on the heels of dismal performance in almost league matches, embarked on their journey back home from Florida.

Following an unexpected early exit from the tournament, the players have left for Pakistan on Tuesday.

The squad will make a stopover in Dubai before leaving for their destinations in various cities across Pakistan. Notably, six team members, including Captain Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, and Mohammad Amir, are not accompanying their teammates.

The players are expected to touch down in Pakistan in the early hours of June 19. Captain Babar Azam, however, will be returning home at a later date of June 22.

In the aftermath of the World Cup assignment, Head Coach Gary Kirsten is set to return to his home, while Mohammad Amir plans to extend his stay in the United States for a couple of days before heading to England to join the Derbyshire.

The T20 World Cup 2024 proved challenging for the 'Green Shirts', who failed to progress beyond the league stage. The team faced a surprising defeat at the hands of the United States and also conceded a match to India, a game that was initially in their favour. This double setback prevented their advancement to the Super 8 round, marking a disappointing end to their campaign.

