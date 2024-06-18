‘Suits' star Wendell Pierce reflects on reunion with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Wendell Pierce, the Suits star who played Meghan Markle's on-screen father, opened up about his recent reunion with the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry.



In a conversation with People Magazine, the actor claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still "very much in love" and seemed happy when they met up last year.

He recalled, “When [Meghan] came into town, she got an award last year, had a chance to say hello and wish she and Prince Harry well and wish the children well.”

“They look very much in love and were very happy, so that's the most important thing,” he added before gushing over their ‘fond memories’ of working together.

“I've gotten to see her just a few times since, and we've been able to reminisce and so it's real, we have fond memories of working together,” he shared.

Pierce also expressed surprise at the show's renewed popularity after it debuted on Netflix, saying, “It did surprise me.”

“We finished the show almost eight years ago, and so to have this resurgence is pretty amazing.”