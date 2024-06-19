Hajj pilgrims to start returning from June 20 as Tashreeq days conclude

Muslim pilgrims gather around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on June 16, 2024, as they perform the farewell circumambulation or "tawaf". — AFP

Muslims who gathered for Hajj pilgrimage from across the globe will start departing from Saudi Arabia on June 20 after the completion of rituals at Kaaba with the conclusion of the three-day Tashreeq ritual.

After performing Hajj rituals, pilgrims started heading towards Makkah after completing Rami al-Jamarat, the symbolic stoning of the devil, from Mina during the final days of the holy pilgrimage.

Before returning to their residences, they also performed the farewell circumambulation or "tawaf".

Subsequently, local pilgrims also started departing for Jeddah, Makkah, Taif, Madinah, Riyadh, and other cities.

Most of the pilgrims will visit Madinah after reaching their residences in Makkah to offer prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi and pay their respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Moreover, they will also visit holy sites in Madinah alongside Masjid-e-Quba, Masjid Al-Qiblatain, and Sab'ah mosques.

It was estimated that nearly 20% of Hajj pilgrims would stay at Mina who will return to their residences after completing Rami.

The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had also announced its flight operations for bringing back pilgrims from Saudi Arabia which would continue on June 20.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan operated a total of 259 special flights to transport over 68,000 pilgrims registered with the government scheme last month who attended one of the world's largest religious gatherings in Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims with the means must perform it at least once.

This year’s Hajj drew around 1.8 million pilgrims, 1.6 million of them from abroad, according to Saudi authorities.