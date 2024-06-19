 
Geo News

Hajj pilgrims to start returning from June 20 as Tashreeq days conclude

Pilgrims perform Farewell Tawaf around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque before returning to residences

By
Web Desk

June 19, 2024

Muslim pilgrims gather around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on June 16, 2024, as they perform the farewell circumambulation or "tawaf". — AFP

Muslims who gathered for Hajj pilgrimage from across the globe will start departing from Saudi Arabia on June 20 after the completion of rituals at Kaaba with the conclusion of the three-day Tashreeq ritual.

After performing Hajj rituals, pilgrims started heading towards Makkah after completing Rami al-Jamarat, the symbolic stoning of the devil, from Mina during the final days of the holy pilgrimage.

Before returning to their residences, they also performed the farewell circumambulation or "tawaf".

Subsequently, local pilgrims also started departing for Jeddah, Makkah, Taif, Madinah, Riyadh, and other cities.

Most of the pilgrims will visit Madinah after reaching their residences in Makkah to offer prayers at Masjid-e-Nabawi and pay their respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Moreover, they will also visit holy sites in Madinah alongside Masjid-e-Quba, Masjid Al-Qiblatain, and Sab'ah mosques.

It was estimated that nearly 20% of Hajj pilgrims would stay at Mina who will return to their residences after completing Rami.

The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had also announced its flight operations for bringing back pilgrims from Saudi Arabia which would continue on June 20.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan operated a total of 259 special flights to transport over 68,000 pilgrims registered with the government scheme last month who attended one of the world's largest religious gatherings in Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims with the means must perform it at least once.

This year’s Hajj drew around 1.8 million pilgrims, 1.6 million of them from abroad, according to Saudi authorities.

US court snubs Donald Trump's gag order appeal
US court snubs Donald Trump's gag order appeal
Pakistanis among 11 killed as boat capsizes near Italy coast
Pakistanis among 11 killed as boat capsizes near Italy coast
In pictures: Muslims across globe mark Eid ul Adha with religious fervour
In pictures: Muslims across globe mark Eid ul Adha with religious fervour
India has more nuclear weapons than Pakistan: SIPRI
India has more nuclear weapons than Pakistan: SIPRI
Pannun murder plot: US senators seek strong response from govt over alleged India involvement
Pannun murder plot: US senators seek strong response from govt over alleged India involvement
Saudi Arabia warns of heat spike as Hajj winds down
Saudi Arabia warns of heat spike as Hajj winds down
Eid ul Adha celebrations held with religious fervour in Texas
Eid ul Adha celebrations held with religious fervour in Texas
25,000 Sikhs in London mark 40th anniversary of June 1984 genocide
25,000 Sikhs in London mark 40th anniversary of June 1984 genocide
Train crash in eastern India kills 15, injures dozens
Train crash in eastern India kills 15, injures dozens
Accused in Pannun murder for hire plot extradited to USA
Accused in Pannun murder for hire plot extradited to USA
Afghan Taliban govt to attend next round of UN talks in Doha
Afghan Taliban govt to attend next round of UN talks in Doha
‘Two hearts, one soul': Pakistan's envoy hosts Eid reception in Turkiye
‘Two hearts, one soul': Pakistan's envoy hosts Eid reception in Turkiye