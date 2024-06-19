Brad Pitt choked his children out and threw himself on Angelina Jolie: Source

Brad Pitt’s heartbreaking 2016 flight that’s instigated divorce proceedings has just seen some massive details drop.

All of it has been shared by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

According to their findings, the kids are all still very angry that “this battle between their parents has dragged on for so many years and they’re clearly putting a huge amount of the blame for that on Brad, whether it’s justified or not.”

For those unversed, the issue which happened before the divorce proceedings had a number of things come to light.

According to the insider, “When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him.”

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow.”

“The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other,” at that point.

But “Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying."

For those unversed Pitt still “has his visitation rights but he doesn’t want to force his kids to see him.”

“For a long time that meant he was seeing them once a week, but sadly it’s now gotten to a point where the visits are few and far between, which is heartbreaking for Brad.”