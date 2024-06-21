Photo: Kevin Costner commits to 'learning for life' after getting 'bruised'

Kevin Costner recently got candid about his seven kids and how he is still learning to be a better person alongside them.

As fans will know, the Yellowstone hitmaker recently parted ways from longtime wife Christine Baumgatner. Nonetheless, the acting veteran has not abandoned positivity in his life because in a new confessional with People Magazine he reflected on his journey so far.

“I’ve had an incredibly unusual — and, for the most part, beautiful — life,” Kevin kicked off the topic.

He went on to add, “I’ve taken some really big bites out of life, and life has taken some really big ones out of me,” claiming that he has remained grateful for whatever life has thrown at him so far.

Later in his chat, the doting father of seven confessed that his children mean the world to him.

When asked about his recent engagements, the American filmmaker and actor claimed, “It’s really about the children,” noting, “I am still teaching my kids. And by the way, I’m still learning.”

In conclusion, he furnished, “I know I’m bruised, I know where I’m at. I’ve been really lucky, really lucky in my life. That doesn’t mean I haven’t been bruised.”