Gracie Abrams unveils anticipated Taylor Swift collaboration song

Gracie Abrams just released her song, Us (which is styled as us.), a highly anticipated collaboration with the pop sensation, Taylor Swift.

This track is the fifth track on Abram’s album titled, The Secret of Us, effectively making Us, the title track, given that a few words are tweaked off.

Us premiered on midnight Friday morning and does not come unfamiliar to fans with its breakup theme from either of the musicians.

With lyrics that could have been written by any of the two song-writers, the first verse of the song ends with the lines: “And if history’s clear someone always ends up in ruins / And what seemed like fate becomes what the hell was I doing.”



Aaron Dessner of the National fame, who is also Swift and Abram’s common producer, produced this track as well.

Gracie Abram’s song with Taylor Swift gives off a rather lusher balladic music with both the artist’s voices being mixed to a point its sometimes hard to tell them apart.

However, Swift does get some solo lines further in the track.