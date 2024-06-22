 
Geo News

Princess Eugenie disappoints Prince Harry

Prince Harry's brother William was in high spirits at the event attended by Princess Eugenie

By
Web Desk

June 22, 2024

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has seemingly disappointed her cousin Prince Harry amid his feud with Prince William.

According to a report by the Mirror, Harry has suffered yet another blow as his "favourite cousin" was seen joking with Prince William this week at Royal Ascot days after joining the future king at a garden party.

Eugenie and the future king were full of smiles at the annual royal event as he joked around with her and played with the tassels on her hat.

The outlet, citing a source, reported: "William in particular was in high spirits at the event - one funny incident with Princess Eugenie prompted comparisons with his cheeky youngest son, Prince Louis.

"At one time, it was thought that Eugenie had 'sided' with Harry and Meghan following their fallout from the family - but she and William looked closer than ever and they laughed and hugged."

Eugenie also extended love and sweet wishes to Prince William as he celebrated his 42nd birthday.

Eugenie attended racing event with Prince William days after supporting the future king at garden party.

Princess Eugenie is said to be once very close to Prince Harry. She was the first member of the Royal Family that the Duke introduced to Meghan Markle.

