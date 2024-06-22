Prince Harry ‘last wish' for Princess Diana before death revealed

Prince Harry regrets not communicating his feelings to Princess Diana before her demise.



The Duke of Sussex, who deeply longs for his mother, admits he was never able to explain how much he loved her.

In his memoir Spare, Harry wrote: "I wished I'd dug deep, told my mother all the things weighing on my heart, especially my regret over the last time we'd spoken on the phone.



"She’d called early in the evening, the night of the crash, but I was running around with Willy and my cousins and didn’t want to stop playing. So I’d been short with her. Impatient to get back to my games, I'd rushed Mummy off the phone.

"I wished I’d apologised for it. I wished I'd searched for the words to describe how much I loved her,” Harry concluded.



Princess Diana passed away in a car accident in 1997 with her driver and alleged boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, in Paris.