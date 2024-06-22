Trump plans to permit green cards to foreign graduates of US colleges

Former US president Donald Trump takes the stage to deliver remarks on education as he holds a campaign rally with supporters, in Davenport, Iowa, US, March 13, 2023. — Reuters

Republican candidate Donald Trump has said that he will automatically permit green cards to foreign graduates of US colleges if he is re-elected, which is an unanticipated turn from the former president considering his strict rhetoric on immigration.

Trump promised to make it convenient to bring talent to the US and said anyone who graduates from a US college should be able to stay in the country during a podcast interview with Silicon Valley tech investors, reported Al Jazeera.

“It’s so sad when we lose people from Harvard, MIT, the greatest schools, and lesser schools that are phenomenal schools also,” he said during an appearance on the All-In Podcast hosted by Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks and David Friedberg.

“I think you should get, automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country and that includes junior colleges, too,” he added.

Individuals are given the right to live and work permanently in the US by a green card and it also offers a pathway to citizenship.

A sharp departure from the hardline positions on immigration that advanced his rise within the Republican Party has been marked by this proposal of his, which could create potentially hundreds of thousands of new citizenship applicants each year.

Notably, the Republican candidate has pledged to undertake the largest deportation of undocumented migrants in US history if he gets reelected in November.

He also once claimed that migrants were “poisoning the blood of our country”. Moreover, he has repeatedly attacked his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden, for being soft on immigration.

According to estimates by the Department of Homeland Security, some 11 million migrants are residing in the US without authorisation.