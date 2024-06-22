 
Paris Hilton hypes up release of her latest song, 'I'm Free'

Paris Hilton released a song, 'I'm Free' alongside the Japanese singer, Rina Sawayama

June 22, 2024

Paris Hilton just released her latest song, titled, I’m Free, on June 21, 2024, Friday.

The American socialite remains active on her social media, especially Instagram Stories, promoting her track, which is a collaboration with Rina Sawayama.

I‘m Free is a rather upbeat song with a catchy hook and a sense of empowerment that is created through the melodies.

The 43-year-old DJ drove inspiration for her song from the 1997 track, Free by Ultra Naté.

According to a press release, she heard that song during a very significant time in her life, stating, “I heard it for the first time at a club in New York City shortly after being released from the Provo Canyon School where I experienced mental and physical abuse.”

On August 2020, Hilton had a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, opening up about her rather traumatizing experience during her time at Provo Canyon School in Utah where she suffered mental, physical and emotional pain.

"But I'm proud of the strong woman I've become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am," she told the outlet at that time.

