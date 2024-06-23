 
Geo News

Power cut causes flight chaos at UK's Manchester airport

20% of all outgoing and incoming flights were cancelled, says Manchester Airport spokesperson

By
AFP

June 23, 2024

Passengers queue outside Terminal 1 after an overnight power cut led to disruptions and cancellations at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, June 23, 2024. — Reuters

LONDON: Manchester Airport, the third-busiest in Britain, cancelled over 100 flights affecting thousands of passengers Sunday following a major power cut.

At least 20% of all outgoing and incoming flights were cancelled, a Manchester Airport spokesperson said, adding that it expected further disruption.

Earlier aviation analytics firm Cirium said 66 departures and 50 inbound flights had been cancelled with easyJet experiencing the largest number of cancellations.

Manchester Airports Group, which also operates London Stansted and the East Midlands airports, said the airport had been "affected by a major power cut in the area earlier this morning" and passengers at two of the three terminals were told to stay away.

The power cut led to problems with airport security and baggage systems, according to Chris Woodroofe, the airport managing director. Flights resumed in the afternoon.

Woodroofe said on social media he expected flights to be "back to normal operations" on Monday.

The airline Jet2 said that as well as cancelling dozens of flights, it was unable to load bags onto planes as the baggage system remained "inoperable".

EasyJet warned of "very long queues" for security and said passengers could only board flights with cabin bags.

Some arriving flights were diverted to other airports including London Heathrow and Birmingham.

Some flyers took to X, formerly Twitter, to describe the "chaos", with one passenger saying they had been waiting for their bags after landing after midnight and another saying they were "stuck on the plane".

The UK travel industry has been hit by a series of technical and strike disruptions in recent years that have affecting rail and air passengers.

Last month, a nationwide outage of immigration e-gates caused long delays for thousands of passengers. In August last year, Britain faced its worst air traffic control disruption in years due to a technical fault.

Policemen, priest killed as gunmen target synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
Policemen, priest killed as gunmen target synagogue, church in Russia's Dagestan
Elon Musk 'secretly welcomed third child' with Neuralink executive
Elon Musk 'secretly welcomed third child' with Neuralink executive
UK's Manchester Airport faces flight cancellations after 'major' power cut
UK's Manchester Airport faces flight cancellations after 'major' power cut
Pet donkey enjoys 'best life' with mate Elk after escaping owner
Pet donkey enjoys 'best life' with mate Elk after escaping owner
Pakistani-American Democrats to host US VP Kamala Harris on June 26
Pakistani-American Democrats to host US VP Kamala Harris on June 26
Chief key holder and caretaker of Kaaba Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaiba passes away
Chief key holder and caretaker of Kaaba Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaiba passes away
Iran's supreme court revokes death sentence against rapper Toomaj Salehi
Iran's supreme court revokes death sentence against rapper Toomaj Salehi
UK's richest Indian-origin family convicted for ‘enslaving' staff in Switzerland
UK's richest Indian-origin family convicted for ‘enslaving' staff in Switzerland
Trump plans to permit green cards to foreign graduates of US colleges
Trump plans to permit green cards to foreign graduates of US colleges
Mumbai doctor loses INR700,000 to scam involving fake Mukesh Ambani video
Mumbai doctor loses INR700,000 to scam involving fake Mukesh Ambani video
OceanGate co-founder claims he can 'safely' put humans on Venus
OceanGate co-founder claims he can 'safely' put humans on Venus
Indian court blocks PM Modi opponent Kejriwal's release from prison
Indian court blocks PM Modi opponent Kejriwal's release from prison