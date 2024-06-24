 
Geo News

Elon Musk breaks silence on new baby with Neuralink executive

Tesla CEO has 12 kids and he has been outspoken about his concern over population decline

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses for the camera with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and their twins. — X/@shivon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has broken his silence after multiple media reports recently revealed that he had "secretly" welcomed his third baby with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis earlier this year.

According to a Page Six report, the 52-year-old tech tycoon told the outlet that the arrival of his new baby, whose gender and name is still unknown, was far from a secret.

"As for 'secretly fathered,' that is also false," he told Page Six. "All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean 'secret.'"

Musk's 12th child was first revealed in a Bloomberg article published Friday which focused on his obsession with birth rates.

The SpaceX owner has been outspoken about his concern over population decline.

The tech billionaire further told Page Six: "Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be. This is simply a fact, not a 'debunked theory.'"

Musk previously welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Zilis, 38, in November 2021.

He also shares three children, son X Æ A-12, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and another son, Techno Mechanicus with alt-pop singer Grimes, 36.

Grimes, 36, is currently suing Musk over parental rights to their three children.

Additionally, he shares twins Griffin and Vivian and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian with ex-wife Justine Musk. The former couple's eldest child, Nevada, died at 10 weeks of sudden infant death syndrome.

