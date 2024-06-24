 
Geo News

Meghan Markle sparks suspicions as UK plans get exposed

Meghan Markle has sparked a lot of backlash among fans for her UK-based plans

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Meghan Markle’s plans for the UK have just sparked a massive amount of backlash among experts for their suspicious nature, especially since she will not be getting the hero’s welcome that may be awarded to her husband.

Catherine Meyer-Funnell issued these comments and highlighted what Meghan Markle’s status currently is in the UK.

In her piece for Express UK she started everything off by saying, “Although Harry has made clear his desires to come back and see his family it's a rather different story for the Duchess, who is not coming home to a hero's welcome like her husband.”

Because she herself “would be returning to a country that was never really her home, far away from her family and friends to people who have made clear their suspicions of her.”

Before signing off she also added, “At some point Meghan will have to make her grand return to the UK, but she will no doubt want to be feeling as confident in her decision as possible when she does so, and there is no knowing what that may take.”

