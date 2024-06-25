India providing arms to Israel for Kargil help, says ex-ambassador

An Israeli soldier looks out from a tank as an artillery unit gathers on October 12, 2023. — Reuters

Israel among few nations that support India during Kargil.

Ex-envoy says Indians always remind them about Kargil war.

"Indians don't forget this and might now be returning favour."

India could be providing arms to Israel amid its ongoing onslaught against Hamas in a bid to "return the favour" for Tel Aviv's support to New Delhi during the 1999 Kargil War, ex-Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon has said.



Carmon, during an interview with Israel's Ynetnews as per India Today, said the occupying nation was among the few who supported India with weapons during its war with neighbouring Pakistan.

The envoy, who served as the to New Delhi from 2014-2018, said: "The Indians always remind us that Israel was there for them during the Kargil war [...] The Indians don't forget this and might now be returning the favour."

The Indian media outlet reported that during the 1999 war, New Delhi received military supplies and equipment — including guided munitions and drones — from Tel Aviv.

The former ambassador's remarks come amid reports that India has provided drones and artillery shells to Israel to support the occupying forces in their war with Gaza as its supplies run low due to the months-long battle.

Back in February, reports had emerged that Israel was provided with Hermes 900 drones which were manufactured in India's Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad facility, established by Israel to manufacture supplies for the Indian military, reportedly sent around 20 drones for use by the Israeli Defence Forces.

However, New Delhi has neither confirmed the report nor issued a statement on the former ambassador's comments.



In May, Spain blocked the cargo ship 'Marianne Danica' from entering the Cartagena port, according to Ynetnews. The ship, loaded with 27 tonnes of military equipment and on its way to Israel from Chennai, was turned away due to Spain's policy against allowing arms shipments headed for Israel.



In the ongoing war, Israel has killed almost 37,600 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, and has left the tiny, densely populated Gaza Strip in ruins.

Since early May, fighting has focused on Rafah, on Gaza's southern edge abutting the border with Egypt, where around half of the enclave's 2.3 million people have been sheltering after fleeing other areas.

Gaza's health ministry said on Tuesday that hospitals and medical centres in the enclave were experiencing a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies due to the continued Israeli offensive, Israel's control and closure of all crossings and its targeting of the health sector in Gaza.

In particularly short supply are medications needed for emergency, anaesthesia, intensive care and operations, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli offensive came after Hamas-led fighters stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.