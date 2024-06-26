 
Australian PM hails Assange plea deal as 'welcome development'

WikiLeaks founder pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to obtain and distribute US national defence information

June 26, 2024

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the US Federal Courthouse in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, on June 26, 2024, ahead of his court hearing. — AFP
Australia’s Prime Minister has praised Julian Assange’s US plea deal hearing on Wednesday, calling it a “welcome development.”

The 52-year-old WikiLeaks founder pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to obtain and distribute US national defence information. The hearing took place in the US Pacific territory of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The plea deal will facilitate Assange's return to Australia within hours.

"This is a welcome development, but we recognise as well that these proceedings are sensitive and should be respected," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

"Given those proceedings that are happening literally in real time, it isn´t appropriate to provide further commentary," Albanese said.

Australia had used "all appropriate channels" to support a "positive outcome" in the case, he said, noting that Australia´s ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd, was accompanying Assange.

"Regardless of your views about Mr Assange, his case has dragged on for too long. There is nothing to be gained from his continued incarceration and we want him brought home to Australia," the Australian leader said.

