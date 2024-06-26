Prince Harry’s talks about social status and being above all of creation

Prince Harry’s admissions about being different from the rest of humanity have just been



The duke weighed in on this difference himself, in his memoir Spare.

According to The Mirror, an extract from his memoir highlights this ‘chasm’ that Prince Harry claims made it near impossible to make up any distance.

According to the Duke, this also made it difficult to be close to his family, because he’d be denied hugs or kisses throughout his youth.

For those unversed, the extract reads, “As a Royal you were always taught to maintain a buffer zone between you and the rest of Creation.”

“Even working a crowd you always kept a discreet distance between Yourself and Them,” he also added at the time before signing off.