Meghan Markle reacts as Prince Harry plans surprise trip to UK

Prince Harry is ready to risk his marriage to Meghan Markle as he vows to reconnect with the members of the Royal family, including King Charles and Prince William.



As per sources, the Duchess of Sussex is trying to be ‘supportive’ as the Duke plans surprise trip to the UK to make amends with the monarch and the Prince of Wales.

However, she is not very keen of Harry making up with the Royal family, with whom she did not get along well before moving to the US.

A source close to the Sussexes told Closer Magazine that Meghan is trying her best not to let it ‘come between them, but “obviously there’s plenty of reason for her to worry that this isn’t a healthy road for Harry to be going down.”

“The odds that his family is going to suddenly change their tune just because Harry shows up in person are not high, to say the least,” they added.

For the unversed, Harry plans to pay a surprise visit to his father and brother thinking that they will not “turn him away at the gates if he shows up at Buckingham Palace, or Windsor Castle.”

Meghan, on the other hand, finds it “frustrating” because “he’s stretching himself so thin as it is, the last thing he needs is the distraction of this trip taking more of his time and attention away.”