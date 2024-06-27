Depression threatens Travis Kelce brother Jason?

Jason Kelce has retired from the NFL and was involved in other post-retirement activities despite this he admits to being sad and acknowledges he may face depression as time passes.



In a chat with Today, the Philadelphia Eagles player weighed in on his previous statement that after leaving the league "everybody goes through a level of depression."

He now says he isn't "in depression right now, yet," but added, "I think it is going to set in," noting, "There's a depressed state; I don't know that it's full-on depression. But for me, right now, I just experience sadness here and there."

However, Jason is "excited about what life is going to be after football," adding, "There's family to raise and girls that are getting older, every single day. But there's no question that it does feel like something is missing."

He continued, "It feels like there's a piece of me for the last 13 years that every day I've talked to (Eagles offensive line coach) Jeff Stoutland and the different teammates in our building, and we've ironed out different things that we're trying to improve on."