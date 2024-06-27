Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray Cyrus divorce from Firerose

Miley Cyrus had already warned her father Billy Ray Cyrus that his marriage to Firerose will not last long but he did listen to her, a source has revealed.



As for her reaction on his annulment from Firerose, who is 28 years his junior, an insider told In Touch Weekly that the Flowers hitmaker is ‘thrilled’ over the news.

“Miley is still pretty angry with her dad for the terrible way he treated Tish [Cyrus], so it’s not going to be as simple as all is forgiven, just because he’s single again,”

“He’s going to have to work very hard to get back into her good graces, but divorcing Firerose is definitely a step in the right direction.”

Billy Ray was married to Tish for 30 years before they parted ways. Soon after their split, he was linked to Firerose. The two got engaged just seven months after relationship and tied the knot last year.

However, the country singer filed for annulment from Firerose earlier this month citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct.

After learning of his divorce, the insider said Miley was “pissed” that Billy Ray didn’t “listen to her warnings” as she did not want to see her dad hurting.

“But she’s also feeling pretty smug about being proven right,” they added. “That being said, she’s very happy that her dad has come to his senses and dumped Firerose, she always blamed that relationship for ruining her family.”