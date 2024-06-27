Travis Scott could've avoided Miami arrest: Insider reveals how

Travis Scott would’ve stayed out of trouble if he had listened to police orders the first time around.

Last Thursday, the rapper was arrested in Miami Beach for misdemeanor trespassing and public intoxication after he was accused of cursing at people on a yacht and disobeying police orders.

Sources now tell TMZ that Travis could’ve avoided arrest if he had listened to the authorities and didn’t go back to the marina to retrieve some of his belongings.

His decision to go back is what led to the arrest, insiders told the outlet.

The police arrived on the site at 1 am after receiving a call about people fighting on a yacht and found Travis yelling at people on the dock.

Ignoring orders to stay quiet, he kept yelling.

The man who called the police did not want to press charges and Travis was allowed to leave, however, he kept making the situation worse by yelling obscenities at people around.

He was arrested after officers asked if he had been drinking and he replied, “It's Miami.”

Travis’ attorney Bradford Cohen said in a statement that his client was “detained due to a misunderstanding.”

“There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution,” he said, according to the outlet.