Taylor Swift reacts to Joe Alwyn shocking breakup confession

Taylor Swift has reacted to her ex Joe Alwyn’s recent statement about their six-and-a-half-year relationship and breakup.



As per Life & Style, the Fortnight singer was blindsided after the Kinds of Kindness actor spoke to The Sunday Times about their relationship despite his reputation for keeping his personal life private.

They said Swift was “definitely shocked Joe commented, since he’s super private and never wanted to do anything too public when they were together.”

Swift was not expecting Alwyn’s statement, the insider noted, adding, “It’s a different side of Joe that Taylor has never seen, but she respects that he wanted to clear the air.”

Speaking on why Alwyn felt the need to address their breakup, the source said that while the actor “doesn’t want to play these silly games about lyrics — that’s not his style — he did feel like he should set the record straight.”

“He had a good run with Taylor, but they’ve both moved on, and he has no desire to rehash their past,” they added. “He spoke up because not every song that mentions London or alludes to an ex is about him, which is why he said something.”

Alwyn spoke to The Sunday Times about breaking up with Swift when he was asked if he had listened to her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

He said, “In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize. This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about.”

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate,” Alwyn added.